You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India central bank keeps rates on hold in surprise move

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 3:22 PM

file77dvvq9bime1hvrxn56t.jpg
India's central bank kept interest rates on hold Thursday, defying expectations of a sixth consecutive cut this year to jumpstart the economy after quarterly growth plunged to its lowest level since 2013.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] India's central bank kept interest rates on hold Thursday, defying expectations of a sixth consecutive cut this year to jumpstart the economy after quarterly growth plunged to its lowest level since 2013.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repo rate - the level at which it lends to commercial banks - would remain unchanged at 5.15 per cent, a nine-year low.

The central bank however slashed its annual growth forecast to 5 per cent from 6.1 per cent, as consumer demand and manufacturing activity contracts.

India's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than six years in the July-September period, down to 4.5 per cent from 7.0 per cent a year ago, according to government data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Though high by Western standards, that is well below the level needed for India to provide the millions of jobs required each year for new entrants to the labour market, posing a major headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SEE ALSO

Trump has upended relationships with 9 of 10 top US trading partners

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had largely predicted the central bank would cut interest rates by 40-50 basis points to help the economy recover after a dismal year.

But a sudden spike in retail inflation to 4.62 per cent - beyond the central bank's target of 4 per cent - may have encouraged the RBI to hit pause on further rate cuts as Mr Modi's government struggles to kickstart what was once the world's fastest growing major economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of reforms including easing restrictions on foreign investment in key sectors, slashing corporate taxes, and launching a privatisation drive aimed at reviving moribund state firms.

But the measures have failed to raise confidence so far, economists say. Demand for everything from cereals to cars has plummeted while unemployment has hit a four-decade high.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das - seen as a Modi ally - has cut interest rates five times in a row starting from February 2019, bringing them down by 135 basis points.

But debt-ridden banks have not reduced their lending rates, and so failed to pass on the benefits to consumers.

The lack of credit, coming after the collapse of India's shadow banking sector, has created a contagion of crisis, analysts say.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan unveils 13 trillion yen fiscal boost to fight external risks, post-Olympics slump

Australia to trim government as PM demands policy delivery

US private hiring slows sharply in November

Indonesia preps US$40b to extend metro network

US, China move closer to trade deal despite harsh rhetoric

Mega projects to fuel Singapore's long-term tourism

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 03:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Catalina buying Asia Capital Reinsurance to build Asian portfolio

LEGACY insurance and reinsurance player Catalina Holdings has reached an in principle agreement to buy Singapore-...

Dec 5, 2019 03:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Asia coffee: Sluggish trade in Vietnam on low prices, Indonesia quiet

[HANOI] Asia's top coffee exporters saw sluggish trade this week, with the bean market in Vietnam slowing on falling...

Dec 5, 2019 02:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Design Studio chief quits; board reshuffles with interim CEO named

MAINBOARD-LISTED Design Studio Group's chief executive Edgar Ramani has resigned with effect from Dec 4 to pursue...

Dec 5, 2019 01:48 PM
Technology

NUS launches think tank to explore legal issues in technology use

[SINGAPORE] To promote inter-disciplinary research in technology law, the National University of Singapore (NUS) has...

Dec 5, 2019 01:43 PM
Transport

General Motors, LG Chem to announce electric-vehicle battery joint venture in Ohio

[SEOUL] General Motors and South Korea's LG Chem are set to announce on Thursday a 50:50 joint venture in Ohio to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly