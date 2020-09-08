You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 9:21 PM

[NEW DELHI] India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

Hundreds of troops are in eyeball-to-eyeball proximity along the remote border, which erupted in a clash in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers in hand-to-hand fighting.

Both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, undemarcated frontier, though this agreement has not prevented casualties.

On Monday night, troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) attempted to close in on a forward Indian position at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de factor border, in the Ladakh sector, the Indian army said in a statement.

"And when dissuaded by own (Indian troops), PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops,"the army said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the Indian side acted with restraint.

SEE ALSO

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over Xinjiang

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing,"it said.

But China said the Indians had breached the informal border through the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, where tension has been rising for more than a week.

"The Indian troops brazenly made gunshot threat to the patrolling Chinese border guards who came forwards for negotiations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation," said Zhang Shuili, a representative of the PLA's western theatre command.

China's foreign ministry said Indian troops had illegally crossed the LAC and were the first to fire shots.

"This is a serious military provocation," spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Military commanders and diplomats have held several rounds of talks since July to reduce tension, but have made little progress to thin out forces in the arid, high-altitude region that both nations claim and consider as vital to their security.

The latest uptick in tension around the alpine Pangong lake began late last month when Indian forces mobilised to deter Chinese troops, whose movements suggested they aimed to occupy a hilltop India regards as its territory, Indian officials said.

Each nation has urged the other to restrain forward troops who have been locked in a face-off since April, after India said China intruded deep into its side of the LAC.

Beijing denies the charge.

"We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions...and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur," the PLA's Zhang said in the statement about Monday's incident.

India and China fought a border war in 1962 and continue to lay claim to thousands of square kilometres of territory stretching from the snow deserts of Ladakh in the west to mountain forests in the east.

Also on Tuesday, five Indian youths who went missing from an eastern border state several days ago have been found in China, after the Indian military contacted its Chinese counterpart, an Indian minister said.

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side," federal minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet, referring to the eastern Indian state that is also claimed by China.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China says Australian TV anchor detained on 'national security' grounds

Japan wants to reach broad agreement on trade talks with UK this week

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Ex-maid acquitted of stealing from CAG chairman: Shanmugam says good to see justice delivered

Singapore to ensure it remains as preferred hub for businesses, stays open to global talent

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Alliance Healthcare and DBS to collaborate on marketing activities

ALLIANCE Healthcare Group on Tuesday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Healthcare has signed an...

Sep 8, 2020 09:12 PM
Life & Culture

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over Xinjiang

[SHANGHAI] Walt Disney's release of "Mulan", which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has...

Sep 8, 2020 09:09 PM
Garage

Cross-border payments startup Thunes raises US$60m led by Helios

THUNES, which operates a business-to-business cross-border payments network, has raised US$60 million in a Series B...

Sep 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Holdings proposes to buy back up to S$85m of notes

WING Tai Holdings is proposing to repurchase up to S$85 million worth of notes originally issued under its S$1...

Sep 8, 2020 07:45 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare to set up third manufacturing facility in Negeri Sembilan

GLOVE manufacturer UG Healthcare Corporation has started work on a new manufacturing facility in Malaysia that will...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek cautions against jumping to judgment over Liew Mun Leong, ex-maid case

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Temasek posts negative one-year return, portfolio value dips

Broker's take: DBS expects iFast's growth to outpace industry, ups target price

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.