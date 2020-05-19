India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] The number of coronavirus cases in India surged past 100,000 on Tuesday, with the rate of growth of new infections showing little sign of slowing despite a strict weeks-long lockdown.
India's Health Ministry reported total cases stood at 101,139 and deaths at 3,163.
New...
