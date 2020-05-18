India extends nationwide lockdown through May as virus cases rise

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW DELHI] India extended its coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday as it reported its biggest single-day jump in cases, but said some sectors would be permitted to open up to ease the economic pain.
The lockdown affecting 1.3 billion people - the world's largest - has been...
