You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India extends nationwide lockdown through May as virus cases rise

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 6:01 AM

ym-newdelhi-180520.jpg
India extended its coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday as it reported its biggest single-day jump in cases, but said some sectors would be permitted to open up to ease the economic pain.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW DELHI] India extended its coronavirus lockdown until the end of May on Sunday as it reported its biggest single-day jump in cases, but said some sectors would be permitted to open up to ease the economic pain.

The lockdown affecting 1.3 billion people - the world's largest - has been...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108: ministry

CDC 'let the country down' on coronavirus testing: White House

WHO committee to discuss Taiwan exclusion

UK government boosts vaccine funding as daily virus deaths fall

Business outlook falls below 2008 crisis level to record low: poll

Next Jobs Support Scheme payout to be disbursed from May 28

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

France coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108: ministry

[PARIS] France reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108, as the country eases out...

May 18, 2020 06:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business: source

[FRANKFURT] German ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks with international peers about consolidating its...

May 18, 2020 06:49 AM
Transport

Nigeria seizes British plane for flouting virus flight ban

[LAGOS] Nigeria has seized a British plane for flouting a travel ban imposed as part of measures to curb the spread...

May 18, 2020 06:48 AM
Technology

Amazon contractors hit hard by pandemic

[PINOLE, United States] She delivers for Amazon, but Adrienne Williams says the e-commerce and tech giant did not...

May 18, 2020 06:44 AM
Life & Culture

Game-worn Air Jordan sneakers sell for record-breaking US$560,000

[NEW YORK] A pair of Air Jordan sneakers worn in a game by Michael Jordan sold Sunday for US$560,000 at Sotheby's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.