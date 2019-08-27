You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India gets US$24b windfall from RBI to spur growth

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 12:21 PM

nz_rbi_270819.jpg
India's government will receive a 1.76 trillion-rupee (US$24.4 billion) windfall from the central bank, which it may use to cut borrowings and recapitalize banks to help spur economic growth.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUMBAI] India's government will receive a 1.76 trillion-rupee (US$24.4 billion) windfall from the central bank, which it may use to cut borrowings and recapitalize banks to help spur economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India's board approved the record payout on Monday, which includes a dividend of 1.23 trillion rupees and 526.4 billion rupees from its surplus capital, according to a statement. The dividend payment includes 280 billion rupees already transferred to the government in February.

The transfer - which rivals the stimulus that some Group of 20 nations pumped into their economies during the global financial crisis - comes amid a slowdown in India's growth to a five-year low, depressed consumer spending and reports of tens of thousands of job losses in the auto industry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announced various measures to spur growth, including hastening the capital infusion into state-run lenders. At the same time, she's trying to stick to a narrower fiscal deficit goal of 3.3 per cent of gross domestic product for this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The funds ensure that government can provide the necessary boost to the economy while keeping its fiscal deficit contained," said Dharmesh Kant, head of retail research at Mumbai-based Indianivesh Securities Ltd.

The Finance Ministry is keen to use the transfer to cut its budgeted borrowings, though it's yet to make a final decision on how to spend the amount, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Bonds rallied on the news, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year security dropping 8 basis points to 6.41 per cent.

The RBI pays dividends to the government every year, based on the profits from its investments and printing of notes and coins.

Over the past couple of years, the Finance Ministry has been seeking higher payouts from the RBI, arguing the central bank is holding more capital than it needs. It was a source of contention between the government and the former Governor Urjit Patel, who quit in December.

A panel, led by former Governor Bimal Jalan, was set up to study the central bank's capital framework. Its recommendation, accepted by the RBI's board on Monday, was that the central bank should hold realized equity of between 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent of its balance sheet, compared with the current 6.8 per cent. The board decided to maintain the realized equity level at 5.5 per cent, the central bank said.

The combined payout far exceeds the government's budgeted estimate of 900 billion rupees as dividend from the RBI this year.

Mr Sitharaman said last week the government will immediately inject 700 billion rupees of fresh capital into state-run banks to spur lending. The record transfer will ease risks of a tax revenue shortfall and allow the government to recapitalize the lenders, said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank Ltd in Mumbai.

The banking crisis has weighed on India's economy, the third-largest in Asia. Data on Friday will likely show growth weakened further to 5.7 per cent in the quarter ended June from 5.8 per cent in the previous three months.

The windfall will probably be pumped into banks, which should help reduce lending rates, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Indranil Sen Gupta and Aastha Gudwani said in a note. That would be a "game changer" for the economy, they said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Japan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency': Aso

Thai July factory output falls 3.23% y-o-y, slightly worse than forecast

China's July industrial profits swing to growth but outlook clouded

New IPOS entity to help Singapore firms take their intangible assets global

Australian arrested in China for 'espionage': foreign minister

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

New IPOS entity to help Singapore firms take their intangible assets global

nz_hyflux_270856.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly