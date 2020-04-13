You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown: sources

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 12:34 PM

[NEW DELHI] India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown of India's more than 1.3 billion people is due to end on Tuesday, but the government is widely expected to extend it until the end of the month, with the number of coronavirus cases rising to 8,447, and the domestic death toll reaching 273 on Sunday.

One of the sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed some ministries to come up with plans to open up some crucial industries as the livelihoods of the poor were being hit.

The source said the government was considering allowing the resumption of some operations under guidelines that were being drawn up.

The sources, who spoke to Reuters on Sunday, asked not to be identified as the plans are still under discussion.

SEE ALSO

Property investment sales 'muted' in Q1 at S$3.02b: Cushman & Wakefield

Separately, in a letter seen by Reuters, the industries ministry has recommended restarting some manufacturing in the autos, textiles, defence, electronics and other sectors.

The ministry said in the letter, addressed to the home ministry, that this could be achieved via reduced shifts with lower staff numbers to ensure social distancing.

"We believe some industries could be allowed with reasonable safeguards as long as social distancing norms are maintained," the second official, from the industries department, said.

The home ministry and the Prime Minister's Office are likely to take a final call on the recommendations this week, the sources said.

The sources also said that other ministries would soon submit plans on allowing partial resumptions in other sectors.

India's economy, which was already growing at its slowest pace in six years before the onset of the coronavirus, is set to take a severe hit amid the lockdown, say economists, who warn that unemployment could rise to record levels.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Macron set to warn France virus lockdown must go on

Despite pandemic disruptions, UN carries on - by videoconference

Terrible or merely bad? Investors brace for ugly Q1 earnings

South Korea's April 1-10 exports tumble as coronavirus ravages global demand

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 01:32 PM
Real Estate

Property investment sales 'muted' in Q1 at S$3.02b: Cushman & Wakefield

PROPERTY investment sales remained "muted" in the first quarter of 2020 at S$3.02 billion, down 37 per cent from the...

Apr 13, 2020 01:27 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX-listed firms adapt to rules governing AGMs amid virus outbreak

OVER the past few weeks, Singapore Exchange (SGX) listed companies have had to adapt to rapidly changing rules...

Apr 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

[NEW YORK] Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Sunday it has suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico...

Apr 13, 2020 12:43 PM
Consumer

Small chloroquine study halted over risk of fatal heart complications

[NEW YORK] A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher...

Apr 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Banking & Finance

China central bank raises stake in India's HDFC

[BENGALURU] The People's Bank of China increased its stake in Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) to 1.01 per...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.