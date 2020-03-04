You are here

India postpones naval exercises over coronavirus fears

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 7:07 AM

The Indian navy said on Tuesday it was postponing a large-scale multinational exercise due to the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

The Milan 2020 exercise "has been postponed, taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of Covid-19," the navy said in a statement.

Warships and navy personnel from more than 40 countries had been invited to participate in the exercise, Indian media reported.

The exercise was scheduled for March 18-29 to be held along India's east coast off Visakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian navy "looks forward toward scheduling Milan at a later convenient date," the statement read.

The Indian publication The Economic Times reported that the event was set to be India's largest-ever war games.

AFP

