India postpones naval exercises over coronavirus fears

[NEW DELHI] The Indian navy said on Tuesday it was postponing a large-scale multinational exercise due to the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The Milan 2020 exercise "has been postponed, taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of Covid-19," the navy said in a statement.

Warships and navy personnel from more than 40 countries had been invited to participate in the exercise, Indian media reported.

The exercise was scheduled for March 18-29 to be held along India's east coast off Visakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian navy "looks forward toward scheduling Milan at a later convenient date," the statement read.

The Indian publication The Economic Times reported that the event was set to be India's largest-ever war games.

