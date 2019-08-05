You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India rupee falls most in 2019 as Kashmir adds to yuan woes

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 3:11 PM

file75f4r96n650168t1cmp1.jpg
India's rupee slid the most since December on Monday as the government scrapped the special status for the troubled Jammu and Kashmir state, heightening political uncertainty amid a sell-off in the region's currencies.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] India's rupee slid the most since December on Monday as the government scrapped the special status for the troubled Jammu and Kashmir state, heightening political uncertainty amid a sell-off in the region's currencies.

The rupee weakened as much as 1.4 per cent before paring the loss to 1.1 per cent at 11:45am in Mumbai. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose five basis points to 6.4 per cent, reversing some of last week's losses.

India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a move that risks deepening the deteriorating security situation in the disputed region at a time when escalating global trade tensions is battering markets across Asia. China's yuan fell past 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008 amid speculation Beijing was allowing its currency to weaken to counter US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.

"The worries over the political situation in Kashmir and the yuan depreciation are weighing on the currency," said Paresh Nayar, currency and money markets head at FirstRand Ltd. in Mumbai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government scrapped Article 370 of the constitution, which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir complete autonomy and freedom to draft its own laws except in the areas of communications, defense, finance, and foreign affairs. The government also proposed to split the state into two federal territories.

In the lead up to Monday's order, prominent political leaders in Indian-administered Kashmir were placed under house arrest and the army deployed thousands of extra troops across the valley in one of the most widespread security crackdowns in recent years. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned in a tweet on Sunday that India's "new aggressive actions" had "the potential to blow up into a regional crisis."

Traders also said that there was likely dollar selling by state-run banks to stem the rupee's losses.

The rupee had gained for a second successive month in July as investors found India's debt assets attractive amid a growing pile of negative-yielding debt globally. The currency also benefited from a fiscally prudent budget and the government's decision to sell debt offshore.

"The market has been short on dollars and we saw positions beginning to flip late Friday," said Anindya Banerjee, a currency strategist at Kotak Securities Ltd. "A break of 70.50 may see 71.50 being the next level."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Yuan’s slump puts Asia's rate-cutting central banks on alert

India scraps special status for Kashmir amid crackdown

Singapore tourism receipts in Q1 fell 4.8% amid global economic uncertainty

Australia rules out hosting US missiles

Hong Kong's economic pain set to deepen as protests intensify

China asked state buyers to halt US agriculture imports

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_sgx3_0108.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI plunges 2% amid risk aversion, US-China trade escalation

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

AK_dbs_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Hot stock: DBS falls 3.4% on ex dividend basis, Hong Kong exposure

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly