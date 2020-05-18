You are here

India should abandon budget gap aim this year, Modi adviser says

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 1:57 PM

ym-mumbaiskyline-180520.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] India should refrain from setting a budget deficit target for the year ending March because the coronavirus outbreak is forcing the government to undertake unscheduled spending, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The South Asian nation pledged 21 trillion rupees...

