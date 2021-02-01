 India to boost farm credit and infrastructure to spur output, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India to boost farm credit and infrastructure to spur output

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 11:14 PM

file7dkj6a2p7ra165ggdo9o.jpg
India announced a slew of measures on Monday, including a higher farm loan target and additional taxes, to boost agricultural infrastructure and crop production in the country.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] India announced a slew of measures on Monday, including a higher farm loan target and additional taxes, to boost agricultural infrastructure and crop production in the country.

The government will target to ensure farm loans worth 16.5 trillion rupees (S$300 billion) in the next fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech in parliament on Monday. That compares with 15 trillion rupees announced in 2020-21.

The minister also proposed to impose extra taxes on imports of some commodities, including edible oils, pulses, gold, silver and some alcoholic beverages to finance more infrastructure facilities in rural areas.

"There is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more," she said, but added that the additional tax won't burden consumers.

The measures may provide some relief to cultivators, who have seen depressed crop prices due to bumper production following favourable rains. They come at a time when tens of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of the nation's capital demanding that the Narendra Modi government roll back three new laws they say will hurt their incomes and make farming in India harder.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Enhanced farm loans are expected to give a boost to the rural economy, said Anand Ramanathan, a partner at Deloitte India. "This will not only help address issues related to low productivity in agriculture, but also have a ripple effect on other sectors such as agri-equipment manufacturers, agro-logistics and input providers," he said.

The proposed budget measures assume significance as about 60 per cent of India's 1.3 billion people depend either directly for indirectly on agriculture, which accounts for 16 per cent of its US$2.8 trillion economy. The nation is the world's top grower of cotton, the second-biggest producer of wheat, rice and sugar, and the largest importer of palm oil.

Production of monsoon-sown food grains is seen climbing to a record 144.52 million tons in 2020-21 from 143.38 million tons a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Foreign companies scramble to assess fall-out in Myanmar after coup

EU calls US$15.8b Apple tax ruling 'contradictory'

S$13.8b spent by government on Covid-19 response operations

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers open to tourism businesses of all sizes, but not eateries

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 11:18 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

[WASHINGTON] American International Group agreed on Monday to pay a US$12 million civil fine to settle charges that...

Feb 1, 2021 10:47 PM
Consumer

Playboy agrees to buy sexual wellness chain Lovers

[BEVERLY HILLS] Playboy Enterprises, the lifestyle brand that is in the process of going public and known for its...

Feb 1, 2021 10:33 PM
Government & Economy

Foreign companies scramble to assess fall-out in Myanmar after coup

[TOKYO] Foreign companies from Japanese retail giant Aeon to South Korean trading firm Posco International and...

Feb 1, 2021 09:59 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls US$15.8b Apple tax ruling 'contradictory'

[BRUSSELS] The European Union is seeking to overturn Apple's victory in a US$15.8 billion tax dispute, saying judges...

Feb 1, 2021 09:51 PM
Transport

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

CREDITORS of privately-held Singapore company Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Foreign companies scramble to assess fall-out in Myanmar after coup

EU calls US$15.8b Apple tax ruling 'contradictory'

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

Asos buys Topshop brand for £295m, plans online push

PropNex to sell entire stake in property management arm PPMC

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for