You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indian farmers step up pressure with hunger strike against reforms

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 3:36 PM

af-indprotest-141220.jpg
Leaders of protesting Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Monday against agricultural reforms they say threaten their livelihoods, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to withdraw the legislation.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW DELHI] Leaders of protesting Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Monday against agricultural reforms they say threaten their livelihoods, stepping up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to withdraw the legislation.

Farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.

"We want them to repeal the laws," said Gurbax Singh, a protest leader from the northern state of Punjab, which is at the forefront of the opposition, as he and other leaders began a hunger strike at a main protest site.

Small growers fear the changes, part of Mr Modi's liberalising reforms, will mean the end of price support for staples such as wheat and rice and leave them at the mercy of big business.

Mr Modi has sought to allay concerns, telling farmers they will gain new rights and opportunities.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The reforms, contained in three laws enacted in September, loosen rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce.

Six rounds of talks between government officials and farmers' union leaders have failed to resolve one of the most pressing issues facing Mr Modi's government.

The government has said while the reforms can be amended it is determined to liberalise the sector. Farmers last week rejected a government's proposal to amend the legislation.

Farmers from Punjab and the neighbouring state of Haryana, which border New Delhi, have been at the vanguard of the agitation, and have set up protest camps in and around the capital.

Farmers would step up protests at district headquarters throughout the country, said Kamal Preet Singh Pannu, a leader of the Sanyukta Kisan Andolan (United Farmers' Protest), one of 30 groups opposing the reforms.

Farmers from the western state of Rajasthan tried to join the protest on Monday but authorities stopped them from entering New Delhi, Yogendra Yadav, a prominent social activist and farmers' leader said on Twitter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Explosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker off Saudi port

Wild winds, huge seas and rain batter Australian tourist spots

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Vietnam leadership wrangling heats up as Communist Party meets

Health centre water crisis increasing virus risk: WHO

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (Dec 14), all of which were imported...

Dec 14, 2020 03:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Soilbuild Reit rises 5.5% on buyout offer

UNITS of Soilbuild Business Space Reit advanced on Monday afternoon after its sponsor's chairman and Blackstone...

Dec 14, 2020 03:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Kawasaki Heavy, Iwatani, Fortescue to develop supply chain of green hydrogen

[TOKYO] Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Iwatani Corp said on Monday they have signed a memorandum of...

Dec 14, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Explosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker off Saudi port

[RIYADH] An explosion rocked a Singapore-flagged oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Monday, the vessel'...

Dec 14, 2020 03:12 PM
Government & Economy

Wild winds, huge seas and rain batter Australian tourist spots

[SYDNEY] Cyclonic conditions along Australia's northeast coast generated huge seas washing away beaches at popular...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Nanofilm with 'add', S$5.52 target price

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Hot stock: Top Glove loses 5.7% after report reveals Covid-19 whistleblower was fired

Stocks to watch: UOL, Top Glove, LMIRT, DBS, Aedge

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for