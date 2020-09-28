India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BENGALURU] India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.
Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6 per cent of total...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes