India's economic growth slips to 6.6%, slower than expected

[NEW DELHI] India's economy lost momentum in the final quarter of 2018, reducing the annual rate of growth to 6.6 per cent, the slowest pace in five quarters and much less than expected.

The slowdown may be bad news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks a second term in office at a general election due by May. He is already under pressure from declining farm incomes and weak jobs growth.

It could also prompt the nation's central bank to reduce interest rates at its April meeting, after cutting 25 basis points off its benchmark rate in February.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast growth of 6.9 per cent for the October-December quarter, compared with a downwardly revised 7.0 per cent in July-September.

Weaker consumer demand and lower government spending were blamed for the slowdown. Economists said the economy could slow further in the current quarter, the last of the fiscal year, citing weakening global growth and conflict with Pakistan.

The two countries launched tit-for-tat air strikes after a Feb 14 suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Aurodeep Nandi, India economist at Nomura in Mumbai, said the GDP growth numbers showed a cyclical slowdown was getting entrenched.

"Going ahead, we do expect further moderation on tighter financial conditions, weaker global demand and political uncertainty," Mr Nandi said. "The dullness of growth prospects serves as a recipe for a 25-basis-point rate cut in April."

The Statistics Ministry revised its estimate for economic growth in the fiscal year ending March 31 to a five-year low of 7.0 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. That implies the January-March quarter growth will fall as low as 6.1 per cent, economists said.

The growth rate in the last quarter was still faster than China's 6.4 per cent, but India's economy has decelerated from a revised 8.0 per cent last April-June.

Consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the economy, slowed to an 8.4 per cent rise in the October-December quarter, compared with a revised 9.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation - which include spending on roads, ports, airports and power plants - rose 10.6 per cent compared with a revised 10.2 per cent annual increase in the previous quarter.

Manufacturing grew 6.7 per cent annually, the data showed. Services, including construction, grew 7.6 per cent from a year earlier.

RURAL DISTRESS

Opposition parties have criticised Mr Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for not doing enough to help manufacturing or to created enough jobs for the 15 million to 20 million youths entering the job market each year.

Growing signs of weakness in the economy, most alarmingly in rural communities where incomes have been hit by falling farm prices, forced Mr Modi to increase state spending this month and make direct cash transfers to farmers.

That could help growth in coming quarters, but it would also increase the government's debt.

Farm output grew 2.7 per cent year-on-year in the October-December quarter compared with a revised 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter, the data showed.

In real terms, federal spending rose 6.5 per cent year-on-year in the last quarter, compared with 10.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

REUTERS