You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's finance minister rules out quick recovery for economy

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 10:30 PM

doc77zkxzromqgb2qvx8ww_doc76sgcnfia3s1bsp50j3r.jpg
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was too early to say if the slowdown in the economy had bottomed out.
Bloomberg

[NEW DELHI] India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was too early to say if the slowdown in the economy had bottomed out.

Companies are planning new investments after US$20 billion worth of corporate tax cuts announced in September, Ms Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi Friday. Actual investments may take some time to materialise, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has unveiled several steps since August to revive economic growth from the weakest pace since 2013. The surprise decision to lower taxes for companies raised concerns about India's fiscal discipline, with Moody's Investors Service cutting the country's sovereign debt outlook to negative last week amid concerns over slowing growth and revenues.

Ms Sitharaman said it's a bit too soon to say whether Asia's third-largest economy would be able to stick to its fiscal deficit targets. However, the government's asset sales programme - key to plugging a gaping hole in the budget - is moving ahead comfortably, she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India intends to bring the nation's cooperative banks under the purview of the Reserve Bank of India, she said. Currently, state governments share regulatory functions with the central bank over cooperative banks, many of whom are failing because of fraudulent lending practices.

SEE ALSO

Untimely rains hit India's summer crops, delay rural economy recovery

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

CPF basic retirement sum regularly adjusted to ensure payouts remain relevant: Josephine Teo

US retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop

China threatens Sweden over rights prize to Gui Minhai

Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city

Law ministry seeks feedback on proposed changes to professional training for Singapore lawyers

Sri Lanka presidential race tightens as minorities seek to stop Rajapaksa

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 10:32 PM
Government & Economy

CPF basic retirement sum regularly adjusted to ensure payouts remain relevant: Josephine Teo

[SINGAPORE] It is important to help Singaporeans save more for retirement adequacy, said Minister for Manpower...

Nov 15, 2019 10:07 PM
Government & Economy

US retail sales rebound, but big-ticket purchases drop

[WASHINGTON] US retail sales rebounded in October, but consumers cut back on purchases of big-ticket household items...

Nov 15, 2019 09:09 PM
Government & Economy

China threatens Sweden over rights prize to Gui Minhai

[STOCKHOLM] China on Friday threatened "counter-measures" against Sweden if the country's culture minister awards a...

Nov 15, 2019 08:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property full-year profit falls sharply, down 25% to S$560.3 million

FRASERS Property on Friday said net profit for its 2019 financial year fell sharply, down 25.3 per cent to S$560.3...

Nov 15, 2019 08:08 PM
Government & Economy

Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city

[VENICE] Venice was inundated by exceptionally high water levels on Friday just days after the lagoon city suffered...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly