You are here

Home > Government & Economy

India's new bridges may worsen standoff along tense China border

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 12:10 AM

[NEW DELHI] India opened dozens of new bridges - many of them providing all-weather access along its disputed border with China - in a move that could provoke a fresh round of tensions.

Eight of the bridges are in the Ladakh province, where India and China have each amassed over 50,000 soldiers, tanks, missiles and have put on fighters on stand-by, while eight are in Arunachal Pradesh in India's remote northeast, a region claimed by China where the border dispute is the sharpest, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday. Another four are in the Himalayan region that witnessed a months-long military standoff in 2017 over the Doklam plateau, claimed by China and Bhutan, India's ally.

Built to allow faster movement of troops, artillery, tanks and even missiles closer to the border, news of the bridges came as senior military officials and diplomats met on Monday for the seventh time to restore calm after previous talks ended in deadlock.

"These bridges are designed to facilitate movement of heavy civil and military traffic in border areas," said Lieutenant General Harpal Singh from the Border Roads Organization which builds all infrastructure along South Asian nation's borders.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has ramped its infrastructure along the border. It has completed 74 strategic roads along the eastern border, with plans to finish 20 more by next year. It will reduce time taken to move and material by half and help 431 villages that lie across the region during the Covid-19 outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong leader postpones policy speech to attend meeting in Beijing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

India and Chinese troops have been deployed within rifle range of each other along the Himalayan border in the Ladakh province since May in the worst military crisis between the neighbours since the 1962 war. Shots have been fired and as many as 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in an ugly clash along the disputed border on June 15.

At the start of the standoff, India tweaked its law on foreign investment to make it mandatory for companies from countries that share a land border to seek government approval to acquire local firms and has tightened visa rules for Chinese nationals.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

Travellers from Sabah must serve 14-day SHN; other new measures also announced

BOJ ready to ease more, has tools to cushion pandemic pain

A collapse of global tax talks could cost US$100b, OECD says

Japan PM Suga's rating falls to 55% in second poll

WP chief Pritam Singh calls for universal minimum wage with S$1,300 base

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

British Airways abruptly replaces its chief executive

[LONDON] British Airways has said it will cut 13,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic batters the airline industry....

Oct 12, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of...

Oct 12, 2020 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

Travellers from Sabah must serve 14-day SHN; other new measures also announced

[SINGAPORE] Travellers with recent travel history to Sabah will be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN...

Oct 12, 2020 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

BOJ ready to ease more, has tools to cushion pandemic pain

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed on Monday his readiness to take additional monetary easing...

Oct 12, 2020 10:07 PM
Life & Culture

Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for research on auctions

[STOCKHOLM] Two Stanford University academics who helped design the US auction that allocates mobile-phone...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for