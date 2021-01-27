You are here

India's unusual vaccine problem: Plenty of shots, but few takers

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 8:27 AM

rk_india-vaccination_270121.jpg
Most of the world is struggling to secure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. India has the opposite problem: Plenty of shots, but a shortage of people willing to take them.
PHOTO: REUTERS

As India rolls out one of the world's biggest inoculation programmes, some healthcare and...

