Indonesia central bank maintains accommodative monetary policy

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 10:48 AM

Indonesia's central bank is set to continue its accommodative monetary policy this year to support economic growth, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"All Bank Indonesia's policy instruments are focused on keeping and strengthening the economic growth momentum," Mr Warjiyo said in a press conference.

"Accommodative monetary policy continues," he said.

Bank Indonesia has targeted the economy to grow at 5.1 per cent to 5.5 per cent this year, a slight increase from 5.1 per cent expected for 2019.

The bank is scheduled to announce the result of its monthly policy review on Thursday.

REUTERS

