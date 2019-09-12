You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia economy needs protection from external risks, Trump tweets: minister

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 3:44 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia needs "a better immune system" to ward off external risks - including from US President Donald Trump's tweets that are rattling the outlook for South-east Asia's biggest economy, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

Indonesia faces uncertainties ranging from the US-China trade war and protectionism to Brexit, fluctuating commodity prices, moderating growth in China, geopolitics and climate change, Dr Indrawati said Thursday at a forum in Jakarta. After twice revising down projections for economic growth this year, she said the country must preserve fiscal room to maneuver "because there is no guarantee the world will keep growing positively."

"Each tweet made by Trump affects sentiment, expectations and projections for the economy," Dr Indrawati said. "In order to anticipate a global spillover, we need to develop a better immune system to prevent contagion."

Indonesia is projected to become the world's fifth-largest economy within the next 25 years, Dr Indrawati said. The population is expected to grow from 265 million now to 319 million by 2045, while per capita income - US$3,840 last year, according to the World Bank -- is projected to reach US$23,199.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, Indonesia's rise is not guaranteed, dr Indrawati warned.

"In order to achieve that, we need to address infrastructure, human capital, technology, government bureaucracy, spatial planning, as well as economic and financial resources," she said.

"Friendlier regulations are needed to improve Indonesia's productivity and competitiveness," Dr Indrawati said, pointing to a call from President Joko Widodo for reforms to remove "handcuffs" limiting the economy. About 70 laws deemed to be hampering investment are now under review, she said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Mid-Autumn Festival lantern protests to light up Hong Kong

Businesses say protests hurt Hong Kong’s reputation, affected investment decisions: poll

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

UK to allow foreign students to stay for two years after graduation to find work

Australian couple detained in Iran named as travel bloggers

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down by 1.8% to S$3.6b in July

ak_unemployment_120919_45.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Unemployment for locals creeps up in Q2: MOM

BP_tariffs_120919_22.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump offers delay in tariff hike, responding to Chinese gesture

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly