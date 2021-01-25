Indonesia foreign direct investment up 5.5% y-o-y in Q4

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia in the fourth quarter last year rose 5.5 per cent to 111.1 trillion rupiah (S$10.5 billion), despite a slowdown earlier in the year, data from the country's investment board showed on Monday.

[JAKARTA] Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia in the fourth quarter last year rose 5.5 per cent to 111.1 trillion rupiah (S$10.5 billion), despite a slowdown earlier in the year, data from the country's investment board showed on Monday.

For the whole of 2020, there was 412.8 trillion rupiah of FDI into Southeast Asia's largest economy, down 2.4 per cent from 2019, as companies put a hold on some investment plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS