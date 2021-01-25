You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia foreign direct investment up 5.5% y-o-y in Q4

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 1:12 PM

af_jakarta_250121.jpg
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia in the fourth quarter last year rose 5.5 per cent to 111.1 trillion rupiah (S$10.5 billion), despite a slowdown earlier in the year, data from the country's investment board showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia in the fourth quarter last year rose 5.5 per cent to 111.1 trillion rupiah (S$10.5 billion), despite a slowdown earlier in the year, data from the country's investment board showed on Monday.

For the whole of 2020, there was 412.8 trillion rupiah of FDI into Southeast Asia's largest economy, down 2.4 per cent from 2019, as companies put a hold on some investment plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

South Korean left-wing party chief sacked for sexual harassment

Singapore core consumer prices fall further in December, but headline inflation flat

US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising: survey

China overtook US in foreign direct investment, UN agency says

China's Xi to address Davos in first remarks during Biden era

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

[WASHINGTON] Border restrictions were being tightened around the world Monday in the face of an unrelenting...

Jan 25, 2021 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

South Korean left-wing party chief sacked for sexual harassment

[SEOUL] The head of a left-wing South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked Monday...

Jan 25, 2021 01:14 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX rolls out pioneering suite of ESG derivatives

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has launched its pioneering suite of environment, social and governance (ESG)...

Jan 25, 2021 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore core consumer prices fall further in December, but headline inflation flat

SINGAPORE saw core consumer prices fall further in December, even as the headline measure moved out of deflation,...

Jan 25, 2021 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

US leading race in artificial intelligence, China rising: survey

[WASHINGTON] The United States is leading rivals in development and use of artificial intelligence while China is...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Hot stock: CapitaLand sinks 2.7% after profit warning

Hot stock: The Place Holdings shares surge 15.7%; receives SGX query

Brokers' take: Analysts raise SGX target price; see potential upside of 1.3-15.3%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for