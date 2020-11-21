You are here

Indonesia gets 550m euro loan from Germany's state bank for Covid fight

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 2:08 PM

nz_jakarta_211191.jpg
Indonesia has secured a 550 million euro (S$876.1 million) loan from Germany's state bank KfW to fund its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Jakarta's embassy in Berlin said.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has secured a 550 million euro (S$876.1 million) loan from Germany's state bank KfW to fund its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Jakarta's embassy in Berlin said.

The proceeds would be used to upgrade hospitals and procure medical equipments, among other things, the embassy said in a Facebook post this week.

The government of South-east Asia's largest economy expects its budget deficit this year to swell to 6.34 per cent of gross domestic product, the biggest in decades, as it increases spending to combat the pandemic's impact. Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in South-east Asia.

Jakarta has sought to finance the deficit with bilateral and multilateral loans and debt sales, including selling bonds directly to the central bank.

Last week, Indonesia signed a A$1.5 billion (S$1.47 billion) loan agreement with the Australian government.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Apple, AT&T ask for tough protection for data in Google lawsuit

Twitter to hand @POTUS account to Biden on inauguration day

Hong Kong adds 45 virus cases, highest in three months: HK01

Wind-down of loan programmes seen raising odds of more Fed action

China says carbon trading scheme will cover 2,267 power plants in phase one

Philippines' Duterte ends overseas travel ban on healthcare workers, minister says

