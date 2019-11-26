Indonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure: minister

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government wants more private sector involvement in infrastructure development during the next five years.

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government wants more private sector involvement in infrastructure development during the next five years.

She said the government would provide only 37 per cent, or around US$159 billion, of the estimated US$430 billion needed for infrastructure over the next five years and state-owned companies about US$90 billion of the total.

Ms Indrawati said she expected the private sector to invest another US$180 billion.

She also said state enterprises have been directed to divest infrastructure assets built in the past five years or make them tradable to open them to private sector participation.

REUTERS