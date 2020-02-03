You are here

Indonesia January inflation 2.68%, lower than expected

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 12:44 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate in January was 2.68 per cent in January, the statistics bureau said on Monday, below market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 2.86 per cent.

The inflation figure was calculated using the bureau's new formula, which changes the base year of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 2018 from 2012 and includes new pattern of consumption.

The bureau said it cannot be compared with December's rate of 2.72 per cent, which was calculated with its old formula.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government controlled and volatile prices, was 2.88 per cent in January. Analysts had expected 3 per cent. 

REUTERS

