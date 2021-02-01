Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%

Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.55 per cent annually in January, compared with an increase of 1.68 per cent in December and against expectations for a 1.66 per cent rise in a Reuters poll.

Bank Indonesia's 2021 inflation target range is 2 per cent-4 per cent.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.26 per cent.

January's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, was 1.56 per cent, below December's 1.60 per cent, but slightly higher than a forecast of 1.53 per cent.

