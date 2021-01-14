You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia launches massive Covid vaccination drive

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210114_NAHINDO15E15N_4406453.jpg
Mr Joko receiving a shot of China's CoronaVac vaccine at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. Indonesia is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jakarta

INDONESIA launched one of the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination campaigns on Wednesday with President Joko Widodo getting the first shot of a Chinese vaccine as his country fights one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia.

The drive aims to inoculate 181.5 million people, with the first to be vaccinated receiving the CoronaVac vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech, which Indonesia authorised for emergency use on Monday.

Dressed in a white shirt and wearing a mask, the president got his shot at the presidential palace.

"Vaccination is important to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission and give protection to us and safety to every Indonesian and help accelerate economic recovery," Mr Joko said after getting his injection.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some other officials being vaccinated showed off their shot marks to waiting journalists and flexed their arms.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said nearly 1.5 million medical workers would be inoculated by February, followed by public servants and the general population within 15 months.

Unlike many countries, Indonesia intends to inoculate its working population first, rather than the elderly, partly because it does not have enough data from clinical trials on CoronaVac's efficacy on older people.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported daily record increases in both cases and deaths, taking overall coronavirus fatalities to 24,951 and infections to 858,043.

Helped by optimism about the vaccination campaign, Indonesian stocks, which have risen in the past few days, extended gains on Wednesday with the main index up 0.62 per cent.

The rupiah rose 0.46 per cent.

South-east Asia's largest economy suffered its first recession in more than two decades last year due to the pandemic, with the government estimating a contraction of as much as 2.2 per cent.

The government has said two-thirds of the 270 million population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, with the cost of the programme expected to be more than 74 trillion rupiah (S$7 billion).

Olivia Herlinda, a researcher at the Center for Indonesia's Strategic Development Initiatives, said authorities had not taken into account the vaccine efficacy and virus reproduction rate to justify its herd immunity focus.

Epidemiologist Masdalina Pane said that vaccines had to be accompanied by increased testing and tracing. "There's not one bullet," she added.

Mr Budi said Indonesia's testing and tracing needed improving, adding there was an imbalance in testing resources across the archipelago.

Some doctors have expressed concern about the vaccination campaign and questioned how effective Sinovac's vaccine will be, even though they have suffered one of the world's highest death rates from the virus.

Indonesia has said its trials showed CoronaVac has an efficacy rate of 65.3 per cent, but Brazilian researchers said on Tuesday the vaccine was only 50.4 per cent effective.

Indonesia expects to get another 122.5 million doses of CoronaVac by January 2022, with about 30 million doses due by the end of the first quarter this year. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia committed to free flow of goods

DuPont's new plant helps boost Singapore as regional chemicals hub

CCCS reiterates rules to Grab and Gojek after Uber's S$6.58m fine is upheld

Singapore's HSA to vet Sinovac vaccine before public roll-out

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

US core consumer price index up marginally in December

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for