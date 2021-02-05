 Indonesia, Malaysia seeking Asean meeting on Myanmar, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia, Malaysia seeking Asean meeting on Myanmar

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 1:27 PM

nz_mlysindo_050221.jpg
Foreign ministers of South-east Asian nations will be asked to hold a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar after a military coup there this week, the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Foreign ministers of South-east Asian nations will be asked to hold a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar after a military coup there this week, the leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia said on Friday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries' foreign ministers had been asked to talk to the chair of the South-east Asian bloc Asean to try to set up the special meeting on Myanmar.

Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the coup was "one step backward in the process of democracy in that country".

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand's Jan headline CPI falls 0.34% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

Key Suu Kyi aide arrested as outrage grows over Myanmar coup

Indonesia's Q4 GDP shrinks slightly more than expected

J&J requests emergency authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 02:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS raises AIMS Apac Reit TP to S$1.50, sees strong earnings rebound

DBS Group Research has raised its target price for AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) to S$1.50 from S$1.40 with an unchanged...

Feb 5, 2021 02:00 PM
Transport

Goldbell Group confirms BlueSG acquisition; deal valued at more than S$25m

SUBSCRIBERS

VEHICLE leasing and distribution firm Goldbell Group confirmed on Friday that it is proposing to acquire electric...

Feb 5, 2021 01:42 PM
Garage

CXA Group sells brokerage arm in bid to strengthen financials

INSURTECH firm CXA Group on Friday offloaded its brokerage business for a lower-than-expected price as it attempts...

Feb 5, 2021 01:15 PM
Banking & Finance

PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India

[NEW DELHI] PayPal Holdings Inc will wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, the company...

Feb 5, 2021 01:13 PM
Stocks

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

[BENGALURU] Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indonesia receives investment proposal from Tesla: official

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

Asia: Markets rally again as recovery bets pile up

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

Key Suu Kyi aide arrested as outrage grows over Myanmar coup

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for