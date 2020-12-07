You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia names Cabinet minister as suspect in million-dollar graft case

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA'S anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds.

Mr Juliari becomes the second Cabinet minister to be designated a suspect by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) over the last few weeks, following fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo, although in a separate case.

Mr Joko said he will appoint Muhadjir Effendy, coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs, to become the acting social affairs minister.

Mr Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah (S$555 million) to be distributed as Covid-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some suspects were arrested in a sting operation on Saturday in Jakarta, where the agency found cash of 14.5 billion rupiah, Mr Firli told a news briefing.

"The money was stored in seven suitcases, three backpacks, and in envelopes," he added.

Suitcases of cash were put on display at the briefing.

Two more suspects are private citizens, Mr Firli added.

Mr Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

Mr Joko said he had continually warned ministers and regional leaders to avoid corruption and close loopholes for graft. "That social assistance is really needed by the people and I will not protect those involved in corruption," he said in a video statement on Sunday. "And we all believe that the KPK works in a transparent, open, professional manner and the government will continue to consistently support efforts to prevent and eradicate corruption."

The social affairs ministry will give the anti-graft agency full access to information needed for its investigation, said senior ministry official Hartono Laras.

Mr Joko was elected in 2014 on a pledge to fight graft and several prominent politicians have been jailed for corruption, but concern has nevertheless grown that the anti-graft agency's clout has weakened during his tenure. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

S. Korea clamps down as virus cases hit 9-month high

Last-ditch push to Brexit deal starts with recriminations flying

Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine this week

Five new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported

Japan mulls limited resumption of inbound tourism from spring: Asahi

Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 6, 2020 10:16 PM
Garage

Wireless comms firm Whizspace secures 6m yuan for China expansion

WHIZSPACE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in wireless communications, has raised six million yuan (S$1.2...

Dec 6, 2020 09:27 PM
Companies & Markets

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

THE Australian unit of The Hour Glass has entered an agreement to acquire a freehold property located at 139 Collins...

Dec 6, 2020 08:08 PM
Real Estate

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

KI RESIDENCES at Brookvale, the condo developed by Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Development, has sold 143 out of 660...

Dec 6, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Alita Resources creditor Austroid Corp appoints administrator for restructuring

AUSTROID Corp, the secured creditor of Alita Corp, has appointed a voluntary administrator to potentially...

Dec 6, 2020 06:19 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

WEALTH management platform iFast Corp plans to continue pursuing a digital banking licence both in Singapore and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for