Indonesia Oct foreign visitor arrivals down 88% on year

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[JAKARTA] A total of 158,200 foreign visitors arrived in Indonesia in October, 88.25 per cent lower than the number of arrivals in the same month last year, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
On a monthly basis, foreign visitor arrivals increased by 4.57 per cent...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes