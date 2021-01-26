Indonesia raises economic recovery budget to nearly 553.09t rupiah

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's government has raised its budget for the national economic recovery programme to 553.09 trillion rupiah (S$52.3 billion), increasing fiscal support for an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

"In plenary cabinet meeting and in other meetings, we've decided the size to be 553.09 trillion rupiah. It means the government sees that economic recovery in 2021 needs a similar support than in 2020," Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's chief economic minister, told a business forum.

The previously approved budget for the programme in 2021 was 372.3 trillion rupiah.

REUTERS