You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia raises economic recovery budget to nearly 553.09t rupiah

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 12:39 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's government has raised its budget for the national economic recovery programme to 553.09 trillion rupiah (S$52.3 billion), increasing fiscal support for an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

"In plenary cabinet meeting and in other meetings, we've decided the size to be 553.09 trillion rupiah. It means the government sees that economic recovery in 2021 needs a similar support than in 2020," Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's chief economic minister, told a business forum.

The previously approved budget for the programme in 2021 was 372.3 trillion rupiah.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Las Vegas plans to reopen schools as suicide fears grow

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial: CNN

China, New Zealand agree to expand trade deal: Xinhua

Three in 10 firms lack confidence in sustaining business this year: SBF poll

South Korea posts worst growth in two decades

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 12:18 PM
Transport

South Korea probes adequacy of Hyundai's Kona EV recall after new fire: ministry official

[SEOUL] A Hyundai Motor Kona electric vehicle caught fire last week in the first-ever known case of a recalled Kona...

Jan 26, 2021 12:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Union lauds Biden action on slaughter speeds industry calls safe

[CHICAGO] A major food workers' union praised President Joe Biden for withdrawing a rule that would have...

Jan 26, 2021 11:59 AM
Government & Economy

Las Vegas plans to reopen schools as suicide fears grow

[LOS ANGELES] Las Vegas schools are planning to reopen within weeks as anger and concerns grow over US student...

Jan 26, 2021 11:56 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

[LONDON] Britain will share its genomic sequencing capabilities with other countries to help quicker identify new...

Jan 26, 2021 11:47 AM
Technology

Listen-in social network Clubhouse readies for the masses

[SAN FRANCISCO] Invite-only audio social network Clubhouse is readying to let in the masses with the help of a fresh...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

'This is not normal': Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

Tencent's US$251b jump in value triggers frenzy in shares, options

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for