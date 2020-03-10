You are here

Indonesia readying measures to stabilise financial markets: finance minister

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 1:28 PM

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday that authorities are prepared to use all measures they implemented during the 2008 global financial crisis to stabilise financial markets.
The options include buying back government bonds, she told reporters.

"We will guard the market mechanism so its integrity remains intact, while preventing excessive profit-taking and excessive speculation in this abnormal situation," she said.

Dr Sri Mulyani added that the recent dive in global markets due to plunging oil prices and novel coronavirus fears had been "extraordinary" and said the government will move to prevent it from hurting the Indonesian economy. REUTERS

