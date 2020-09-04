You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:19 PM

tl-indo-r-040920.jpg
Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked to their manufacturing in a bid to boost investment in the sector, the financial services authority (OJK) said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked to their manufacturing in a bid to boost investment in the sector, the financial services authority (OJK) said on Friday.

In a statement, OJK said it has eased rules on credit assessments and risk calculations for loans to buyers of EVs as well as for industries manufacturing components and batteries.

It also said loans related to the development of infrastructure, such as charging stations, could be exempt from limits set by OJK.

The move follows the government's 2019 regulation aimed at accelerating the development of domestic electric vehicle industries, it said.

Indonesia is keen to create a full nickel supply chain industry, starting from mining the ore, extract nickel chemicals used in EV batteries, down to building EVs at home.

SEE ALSO

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Indonesia this year stopped exports of unprocessed nickel ore to ensure its nickel supply will be processed domestically, including for the battery chemical plants that are currently under constructions.

The central bank also removed loan downpayment requirements for purchases of environmentally-friendly vehicles for lenders with low non-performing ratio levels in its last policy meeting in a bid to boost consumption.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 05:42 PM
Government & Economy

Taking power: Chinese firm to run Laos electric grid amid default warnings

[SINGAPORE] The poor, small South-east Asian country of Laos is set to cede majority control of its electric grid to...

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.46...

Sep 4, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

[SINGAPORE] US equity investors are demanding higher risk premiums to compensate for rising cyber threats as the...

Sep 4, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

LOCAL lenders DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank (UOB) averaged 4.2 per cent total returns in August 2020, outpacing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.