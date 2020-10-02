You are here

Indonesia revises rule on entry ban for Singapore travel: report

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 2:16 PM

Indonesia is revising a rule banning foreigners from entering the country, as it discusses opening a travel corridor for essential business purposes from Singapore, according to Kompas.
[JAKARTA] Indonesia is revising a rule banning foreigners from entering the country, as it discusses opening a travel corridor for essential business purposes from Singapore, according to Kompas.

The government is opening travel corridors to allow business people, experts, investors and state officials to enter the country, Kompas newspaper reported, citing Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Law and Human rights. Indonesia is in talks with Singapore, after agreeing to arrangements with the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and China.

South-east Asia's largest economy has banned the entry of foreigners since April as it seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, with exemptions given to those with long-term passes including a work permit.

An electronic visa service for travel under the corridor arrangement will be available from Oct 15, and there will be special booths for Singapore travellers entering through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Batam island, Mr Laoly said in the report.

