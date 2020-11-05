You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia sees first recession in over two decades as coronavirus hits

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 2:20 PM

af_jakarta_051120.jpg
Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in over two decades in the third quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic battered consumption and business activity in South-east Asia's largest economy, official data showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in over two decades in the third quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic battered consumption and business activity in South-east Asia's largest economy, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 3.49 per cent on an annual basis in the July-September period, data from the statistics bureau showed, slightly more than the 3 per cent contraction expected in a Reuters poll. The economy contracted 5.32 per cent year on year in the second quarter.

Indonesia's first recession since the Asian financial crisis in 1998 - normally defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction - comes as the country has struggled to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities in Indonesia, which has the highest Covid-19 cases and death toll in South-east Asia, expect some 3.5 million people to lose their jobs this year, with the government and the central bank both taking action to try and soften the blow.

Statistic bureau chief Suhariyanto said despite the annual contraction, the economy showed improvement in the third quarter from the previous three months in all sectors.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP grew 5.05 per cent in the June-September period, but that was also slightly below expectations for 5.34 per cent rise in the Reuters poll.

"Given the weak momentum from Q3, the GDP for Q4 is at risk as well and we are more likely now than before to see growth still at significant negative print of around -2 per cent in Q4, which would push the full year GDP to -2 per cent," said Wellian Wiranto, an economist with OCBC.

The government has pledged to accelerate spending to push GDP back into growth this quarter, while Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo has said the central bank has further room to act after 100 basis points of rate cuts and more than US$30 billion of government bond purchases, including in the primary market.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales

US election uncertainty turns focus on Federal Reserve

Indonesia, Singapore central banks extend bilateral financial arrangement again

Anxiety, suspicion exacerbate US post-election uncertainty

US Republicans tighten hold on Senate, but control could be decided in runoffs

Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit 'frivolous'

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 02:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Commerzbank swings to Q3 net loss amid pandemic, restructuring

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Commerzbank on Thursday said that it swung to a third-quarter loss, as the lender undergoes a...

Nov 5, 2020 02:35 PM
Banking & Finance

SocGen rebounds from losing streak with equities trading gains

[PARIS] Societe Generale (SocGen) rebounded from its worst loss in 12 years with a third-quarter profit that was...

Nov 5, 2020 02:33 PM
Garage

DoorDash scores victory with Prop 22 ahead of planned IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] DoorDash scored a big victory in California on Election Day, when voters approved a measure that...

Nov 5, 2020 02:16 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise on likelihood of divided US Congress

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed more than 1 per cent on Thursday, with the healthcare sector leading gains, as...

Nov 5, 2020 02:12 PM
Energy & Commodities

A glass shortage is threatening China's solar power ambitions

[NEW YORK] The world's biggest solar power company says a shortage of glass is raising costs and delaying production...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for