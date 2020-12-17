Indonesia to offer free vaccines; Joko first in line

Jakarta

INDONESIA has decided to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to people after considering the state budget, said President Joko Widodo.

Mr Joko has ordered the finance minister to reallocate spending from other matters to fund the free vaccines, he said in a Cabinet secretariat statement on Wednesday.

He will also be the first to be inoculated as a way to show people that the shots are safe. "So there is no longer any reason for people not to get it," he said.

It is unclear how much the programme will cost and which of the vaccines ordered by the country, which include China's Sinovac Biotech, Novavax and AstraZeneca would be covered.

A shipment of 1.2 million doses from Sinovac arrived in Jakarta this month and is being evaluated by the local drug regulator.

The country previously laid out a plan to pay for nearly 74 million doses through its national health coverage, while the rest of its 270 million people would have to shoulder the cost themselves. BLOOMBERG