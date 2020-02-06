You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia warns of US$4b hit to tourism if virus disruption extended

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 4:18 PM

doc7963x1vt1tz17er2x4xi_doc7931wq151ybfufac8b7.jpg
Passengers wear protective masks as they wait to depart Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. Indonesia stands to lose US$4 billion in earnings from tourism if its worst-case scenario materialises and travel from China is disrupted for the whole year by a virus epidemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[JAKARTA] Indonesia stands to lose US$4 billion in earnings from tourism if its worst-case scenario materialises and travel from China is disrupted for the whole year by a virus epidemic, the tourism minister said on Thursday.

The main tourist destination, the holiday island of Bali, had already seen around 10,000 cancellations by the end of last month, according to the Bali Tourism Board.

"We had two million (Chinese) visitors last year with an average spend of US$1,400 per arrival," Wishnutama Kusubandio told a news conference.

"With the negative trend seen in tourists from other countries, the loss would be even more significant. We will lose US$4 billion."

The minister said he was extrapolating numbers for the whole year, despite uncertainties surrounding the virus, because bookings for summer holidays, which have usually started to trickle in by now, have been low.

SEE ALSO

How global companies are responding to coronavirus

The government has encouraged airlines to discount fares for routes to Bali, the tourist island of Bintan south of Singapore and Manado city in North Sulawesi to attract visitors from outside China, said Adita Irawati, a transport ministry official.

Indonesian authorities have said they expect little overall economic impact despite the hit to tourism, pointing to the industry's relatively small contribution to the economy.

Travel and tourism accounted for 6 per cent of Indonesia's GDP in 2018, the World Travel and Tourism Council said.

Frederico Gil Sander, the World Bank's lead economist for Indonesia, told a forum with foreign correspondents recently that although 10 per cent to 15 per cent of total tourists coming to Indonesia are from China, tourism's share of the economy is small.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 563 people in China and two deaths have been confirmed elsewhere. Though the virus has been found in more than two dozen countries, Indonesia has no confirmed cases of infection.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow

Container logistics sector to get productivity boost with e-payment solution

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

Philippines central bank chief says better to cut rates soon

Shortage rumours spark toilet paper panic buying in Hong Kong

Temasek leads new round of funding for French veterinary pharma firm

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 04:13 PM
Government & Economy

China to halve tariffs on some US imports as virus risks grow

[BEIJING] China on Thursday said it would halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 US goods last year,...

Feb 6, 2020 03:57 PM
Life & Culture

What you need to know about New York Fashion Week

[NEW YORK] New York Fashion Week starts on Thursday, kicking off this year's catwalk season. Here is everything you...

Feb 6, 2020 03:54 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks jump most in 15 months after China cuts US import tariffs

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped nearly 3 per cent on Thursday, their most in 15 months, after China announced a...

Feb 6, 2020 03:47 PM
Technology

Nokia posts surprise Q4 profit rise on cost cuts

[HELSINKI] Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a surprising rise in October-December...

Feb 6, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher after China cuts tariffs on US imports

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended more than 1 per cent higher on Thursday after Beijing said it would halve tariffs...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly