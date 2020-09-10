Indonesia's capital to reimpose restrictions over coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, will reinstate wide-scale social restrictions "as soon as possible" because a rise in coronavirus infections threatens to strain its health system, its governor said on Wednesday.
Jakarta has recorded a daily average of over 1,000 new cases this...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes