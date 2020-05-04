You are here

Indonesia's inflation rate slowed more than expected in April

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 12:57 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's inflation rate cooled more than expected in April as curbs to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus continued to dampen demand, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The annual inflation rate eased to the lowest in over a year to 2.67 per cent in April, from March's 2.96 per cent and compared with the 2.77 per cent expected in a Reuters poll.

Statistics bureau chief Suhariyanto said the inflation pattern was unusual, as traditionally the inflation rate rises in the period that coincides with the start of the Ramadan fasting month.

The April annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, was 2.85 per cent, versus the poll's 2.90 per cent.

REUTERS

