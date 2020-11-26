You are here

Indonesia's maritime and fisheries minister nabbed by anti-graft body

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Jakarta

INDONESIA'S maritime and fisheries minister was arrested on Wednesday by the country's anti-graft agency.

Edhy Prabowo was among 17 people detained in simultaneous swoops as part of a probe into alleged corruption in the export of baby lobsters.

He and his wife, a lawmaker, were detained at a Jakarta airport on their return from the United States. Fifteen others were arrested early on Wednesday at various locations around the capital, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said.

The agency said the coordinated arrests were related to its investigation into the export of baby lobsters, which, up until the middle of this year, was banned as a measure to replenish stocks. Those detained included private-sector individuals and government officials, said KPK.

Asked about the arrest of one of his Cabinet members, President Joko Widodo said his government supported the work of the anti-graft body.

Jokowi, as the president is known, was elected in 2014 on a pledge to fight graft. While several prominent politicians have been jailed for corruption, there have been concerns that the clout of the anti-graft body has weakened during his presidency.

Mr Edhy could not immediately be reached for comment, but the maritime affairs and fisheries ministry said in a statement that it would "respect the ongoing process of the law".

This year, the fisheries minister controversially overturned his predecessor's ban on exporting lobster larvae, prompting concerns about conservation. This was followed by a report in an investigative magazine in July, alleging irregularities in the awarding of related export licences.

The minister denied wrongdoing to local media at the time.

Indonesia, South-east Asia's biggest economy, was ranked 85 out of 198 on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index in 2019, improving from 89 the year before. REUTERS

