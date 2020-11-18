Indonesia's mass vaccination plan in December faces delay

Get our introductory offer at only
Jakarta
INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo's push for mass vaccinations to be rolled out in December faces a delay after the country's food and drugs agency warned it will not be able to give emergency authorisation until late January due to incomplete data.
