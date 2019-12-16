You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 1:06 PM

AK_idsl_1612.jpg
Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

November's trade gap was US$1.33 billion, the widest since April and much worse than the median forecast of a Reuters poll of a US$130 million deficit.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of US$172.5 million in October.

Exports in the month amounted to US$14.01 billion, down 5.67 per cent on-year, sharper than the poll's 1.18 per cent estimated fall. Imports in November fell 9.24 per cent from a year earlier to US$15.34 billion, compared with an expected drop of 13.32 per cent in the poll.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US seeks Christmas peace with North Korea as deadline looms

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China calls expulsion of diplomats from US a 'mistake'

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

Chinese premier says Hong Kong not yet out of its 'dilemma'

Japan government spokesman hopes Japan, South Korea study North Korean issue with rigour

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Yanlord no longer plans to maintain UE's listing in buyout offer

WITH its stake in United Engineers (UE) edging towards the critical 90 per cent mark, Chinese developer Yanlord Land...

Dec 16, 2019 09:58 PM
Transport

Car sector weakness saps industrial jobs in Germany

[FRANKFURT] The number of people working in German manufacturing firms fell for the first time in nine years in...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Citic Envirotech buyout offer 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

THE buyout bid for mainboard-listed Citic Envirotech has been deemed fair and reasonable by the deal's independent...

Dec 16, 2019 09:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Goldman Sachs raises 12-month commodity returns forecast

[BENGALURU] Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its 12-month commodity returns forecast by 3 per cent to 6.4 per cent...

Dec 16, 2019 09:33 PM
Transport

Peugeot maker PSA has French backing for Fiat deal

PSA Group has secured the backing of one of its major shareholders, the French government, for its plan to merge...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly