Indonesia's Nov trade deficit biggest in 7 months

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months, as exports fell more than expected, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

November's trade gap was US$1.33 billion, the widest since April and much worse than the median forecast of a Reuters poll of a US$130 million deficit.

Southeast Asia's largest economy had a surplus of US$172.5 million in October.

Exports in the month amounted to US$14.01 billion, down 5.67 per cent on-year, sharper than the poll's 1.18 per cent estimated fall. Imports in November fell 9.24 per cent from a year earlier to US$15.34 billion, compared with an expected drop of 13.32 per cent in the poll.

