Indonesia's Oct inflation rate cools to 6-month low

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 10:47 AM

Indonesia's October annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to the lowest level in six months, but remained within the central bank's comfort range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.
[JAKARTA] Indonesia's October annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to the lowest level in six months, but remained within the central bank's comfort range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The annual inflation rate slowed to 3.13 per cent in October from 3.39 per cent in September, the bureau said, compared with a Reuters poll's forecast of 3.24 per cent.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation in a range of 2.5 per cent -4.5 per cent this year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.02 per cent last month.

Annual core inflation, which excludes government-controlled and volatile food prices, eased to 3.20 per cent in October from 3.32 per cent a month earlier. The poll had expected 3.31 per cent.

