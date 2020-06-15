You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's trade surplus larger than forecast as imports slump

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 2:22 PM

file7axr11ny0vqose5hcha.jpg
Indonesia registered a far larger trade surplus than forecast in May, as a 42 per cent decline in imports outweighed a larger-than-expected drop in exports.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesia registered a far larger trade surplus than forecast in May, as a 42 per cent decline in imports outweighed a larger-than-expected drop in exports.

The trade surplus was US$2.1 billion, the statistics office said on Monday, compared to the US$629 million surplus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports fell for an 11th straight month, underscoring concerns about the health of an economy that relies heavily on consumer spending.

The drop in imports exceeded the median estimate of a 25 per cent decline. Imports of consumer goods fell 39.8 per cent, while incoming shipments of raw materials dropped 43 per cent and capital goods by 40 per cent.

Exports fell 29 per cent from a year ago, worse than the 19.6 per cent decline survey forecast. That was mainly driven by oil and gas, with shipments down 42.6 per cent from a year earlier, and manufacturing, which was down 25.9 per cent. Agricultural exports fell 25.5 per cent.

Partial lockdowns to curb the virus have hurt demand and economic growth. The government now expects gross domestic product to grow 2.3 per cent this year, down from a previous forecast of 5.3 per cent, and has warned it even could contract by 0.4 per cent in a worst-case scenario.

SEE ALSO

Indonesia's Pertamina creates four new sub-holding units

The trade data may put further pressure on Bank Indonesia to lower borrowing costs to support growth. The central bank will announce its rate decision on Thursday after leaving rates unchanged in April and May. The trade surplus for the first five months of the year stood at US$4.3 billion.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

English shops, attractions to reopen as virus lockdown eased

Beijing outbreak grows to nearly 100 cases in test for China

Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break

UK's Johnson announces body to probe inequality amid race protests

China's May factory output rises less than expected

China reports 49 more virus cases as Beijing tests thousands

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 02:57 PM
Consumer

Unilever to invest 1b euros in climate change fund over 10 years

[BENGALURU] Unilever said on Monday it will invest one billion euros (S$1.57 billion) in a fund to invest in climate...

Jun 15, 2020 02:46 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP to take up to US$17.5b hit on coronavirus

[LONDON] British energy giant BP revealed Monday that it will take a hit of between US$13 billion to US$17.5 billion...

Jun 15, 2020 01:50 PM
Transport

Qantas budget arm Jetstar plans to exit Jetstar Pacific JV in Vietnam

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways's low-cost arm Jetstar said on Monday it planned to cease being a shareholder in its Jetstar...

Jun 15, 2020 01:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Macquarie Infrastructure plans US$3b Asia fund: sources

[NEW YORK] Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is targeting to raise about US$3 billion for a new fund...

Jun 15, 2020 01:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco cuts July crude supplies to at least 5 buyers in Asia: sources

[SINGAPORE] World's largest oil exporter Saudi Aramco has reduced the volume of July-loading crude that it will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.