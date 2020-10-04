You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia's Widodo defends Covid-19 record, chides 'polemics'

Sun, Oct 04, 2020 - 2:41 PM

file7bfen2vff849fakflxy.jpg
Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his record of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, asking for no “polemics” or “commotion” amid criticism that he is putting the economy over public health.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his record of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, asking for no “polemics” or “commotion” amid criticism that he is putting the economy over public health.

The video statement late on Saturday came as the world’s fourth-most populous country...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Risk of debt shortage seen shaking German bonds out of slumber

Australia to spend more on jobs in budget based on Covid-19 vaccine

Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking US approval to supply to Huawei: Nikkei

Former Chinese diplomat worked on TikTok content policy: FT

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his Covid fight after mixed messages from White House

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 4, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including two community cases and...

Oct 4, 2020 03:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Risk of debt shortage seen shaking German bonds out of slumber

[LONDON] German bonds look set to face a more volatile end to the year after seeing the narrowest quarterly trading...

Oct 4, 2020 03:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

[WINNIPEG] US oil refineries are moving aggressively to produce renewable diesel, partly to cash in on Canada's...

Oct 4, 2020 03:14 PM
Transport

Airbus executive says aviation outlook worse than expected

[BERLIN] The outlook for the aviation industry has deteriorated again due to rising coronavirus infections and...

Oct 4, 2020 02:58 PM
Real Estate

How Evergrande's billionaire founder skirted his latest crisis

[BEIJING] Hui Ka Yan, the rags to riches billionaire who runs China's most indebted developer, skirted his latest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More are checking into hotels - for work

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

Former aide to Chinese vice-president named in anti-graft probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.