Indonesia's Widodo defends Covid-19 record, chides 'polemics'

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his record of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, asking for no “polemics” or “commotion” amid criticism that he is putting the economy over public health.
The video statement late on Saturday came as the world’s fourth-most populous country...
