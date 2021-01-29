You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS

Insolvency support for small firms from Jan 29

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_sip_290121.jpg
Micro and small companies severely impacted by Covid-19 and in need of help to restructure their debts to rehabilitate their business or wind up may apply for a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) starting Jan 29.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

MICRO and small companies severely impacted by Covid-19 and in need of help to restructure their debts to rehabilitate their business or wind up may apply for a Simplified Insolvency Programme (SIP) starting Jan 29.

The SIP will be available for six months until July 28...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit narrowed in December as a jump in exports to pre-pandemic levels...

Jan 29, 2021 12:24 AM
Consumer

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

[BENGALURU] Mastercard beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as a recovery in customer...

Jan 28, 2021 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

[SINGAPORE] Only one new case in the community was reported in the past week and there were no unlinked ones.

Jan 28, 2021 11:39 PM
Government & Economy

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

[WASHINGTON] New applications for US unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week as President Joe Biden...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for