Inward-looking policies will have great long-term harm: Iswaran

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FREE trade agreements (FTAs) took the spotlight on Thursday, as 600 business leaders gathered for the Singapore Business Federation's (SBF) FTA Day 2020.
Participants at the half-day virtual event agreed on the importance of forging resilient supply chains and advancing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes