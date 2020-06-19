You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ipos names Rena Lee as new chief executive

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 8:38 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos) has named Rena Lee as its new chief executive.

Mrs Lee, 51, will helm the office from August 2020.

The chairman of Ipos board of directors, Stanley Lai, in welcoming her appointment, said they look forward to working with her to grow the organisation's robust intellectual property (IP) infrastructure.

Mrs Lee succeeds Daren Tang, 48, who is leaving to head the World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo) as director-general in October. He is the the first Singaporean to lead a United Nations agency and the first Asian head of Wipo.

Mr Tang has led Ipos since November 2015 and this year, it was recognised as the world's most innovative intellectual property office by trade publication World Trademark Review.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard CEO quits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

The Law Ministry's permanent secretary Loh Khum Yean, in expressing his appreciation of Mr Tang, said: "Under his leadership we have seen Singapore's IP ecosystem flourish and Singapore rise through the ranks to become the top in Asia for the best IP protection in the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report."

Mrs Lee, who is taking over, is Singapore's ambassador for Oceans and Law of the Sea issues.

A law graduate of the National University of Singapore, where she also got her Masters in Law, she joined the Attorney-General's Chambers in 2008.

In January 2018, she was seconded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mrs Lee specialises in international law and was elected president of the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction in 2018.

She is also a member of the legal and technical commission of the International Seabed Authority, the body which regulates deep-sea mining.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Divided EU seeks to agree coronavirus stimulus

Leases for commercial equipment, vehicles to be covered by temporary relief law

Malaysia partially reopens borders to expats, medical tourists

Indonesia business chamber says 6.4m jobs lost so far in pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery warns of H1 2020 net loss amid virus-related revenue drop

CATALIST-LISTED SK Jewellery Group will likely post a six-month net loss for the first half to June 30, as the...

Jun 19, 2020 08:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard CEO quits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

[FRANKFURT] The chief executive officer (CEO) of Wirecard resigned on Friday after the search for US$2.1 billion of...

Jun 19, 2020 07:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Banker Tracey Woon joins Singapore Press Holdings as independent director

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times...

Jun 19, 2020 07:19 PM
Technology

Samsung to relocate Chinese display production to Vietnam

[HANOI] Samsung Electronics is planning to shift much of its display production from China to its plant in southern...

Jun 19, 2020 07:09 PM
Banking & Finance

European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation

[BRASILIA] Seven major European investment firms told Reuters they will divest from beef producers, grains traders...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.