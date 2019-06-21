You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran slams 'provocative' act by US after drone incident

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 7:10 AM

BP_RQ-4 Global Hawk_210619_33.jpg
The Pentagon denounced the shoot-down as an "unprovoked attack" in international air space, claiming the RQ-4 Global Hawk was some 34km from Iran when destroyed by a surface-to-air missile.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES] Iran on Thursday insisted that a US drone had entered its airspace in "full stealth mode," calling the flight "provocative" and "very dangerous" as it justified its decision to shoot the aircraft down.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, saying the American drone was engaged in a "clear spying operation."

He called the flight a "blatant violation of international law."

"While the Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek war, it reserves its inherent right... to take all appropriate necessary measures against any hostile act violating its territory, and is determined to vigorously defend its land, sea and air," Mr Ravanchi said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is not the first provocative act by the United States against Iran's territorial integrity."

The Pentagon denounced the shoot-down as an "unprovoked attack" in international air space, claiming the RQ-4 Global Hawk was some 34km from Iran when destroyed by a surface-to-air missile.

The drone downing comes amid high tensions between the US and Iran, which was already accused by Washington of carrying out attacks on tanker ships.

Tehran denies being behind the attacks but has frequently threatened to block the sea lanes used to move much of the world's oil exports.

AFP

Government & Economy

UN Khashoggi report piles pressure on Saudi crown prince

US-Iran showdown may only intensify

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

South African president admits economy 'extremely weak'

Apple says US tariffs on China would backfire

Third car tycoon detained in Algeria in graft case

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges
4 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
5 Freehold Sky Everton condo at former Asia Gardens site to open for booking on Saturday

Must Read

BP_UOB_210619_5.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base

BP_Jeffrey Ong_210619_6.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 13 fresh charges, and is denied bail

BT_20190621_JUCOMMENT21__3814839.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Transport

Price of electric cars still shocking

BT_20190621_RATE21_3814837.jpg
Jun 21, 2019
Government & Economy

US Fed sees case building for interest rate cuts this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening