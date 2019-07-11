You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iranian boats unsuccessfully try to seize British tanker in the Gulf

Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 8:05 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - 8:49 AM

[WASHINGTON] Armed Iranian boats attempted to seize a British tanker in strategic Gulf waters on Wednesday but were driven off by a Royal Navy frigate, CNN reported.

The Iranians ordered the British Heritage oil tanker, which was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz area, to change course and stop in Tehran's nearby waters, CNN said, citing two American officials.

A US aircraft shot video of the incident, which ended when the HMS Montrose - which was escorting the tanker - trained its guns on the boats and successfully warned them to back off, the channel said.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had warned Britain of "consequences" on Wednesday over the detention of one of the country's oil tankers off the coast of Gibraltar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I point out to the British that you initiated insecurity (on the seas) and you shall grasp the consequences of it later on," Mr Rouhani said in comments to the cabinet broadcast by state TV.

The 330m Grace 1 tanker, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was halted on Thursday by police and customs officers in Gibraltar - a British overseas territory on Spain's southern tip - with the aid of a detachment of British Royal Marines.

Iran condemned the detention as an "illegal interception," but Gibraltar officials said that the cargo was believed to be destined for Syria, which is subject to European sanctions.

Iran denied this, saying that the destination "was somewhere else."

The latest reported incident comes after Iran said it had lost patience with perceived inaction by European countries more than a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of a landmark 2015 international agreement curbing Tehran's nuclear programme, and started to impose punishing sanctions, raising tensions between the US and Iran.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Dramatic warming projected in world's major cities by 2050

New Epstein victim goes public as Trump labour secretary defends plea deal

US launches investigation into France's planned tax on tech giants

US central bank to study Facebook virtual currency

Door open to US rate cut as Federal Reserve's Powell flags economic uncertainties

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Editor's Choice

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_110719_10_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

It's not debt but how Reits leverage on it that matters

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo requires exit offers to be fair and reasonable, shareholder vote to exclude offeror and concert parties

nwy_GOOGLE_110719_12_2x.jpg
Jul 11, 2019
Garage

Foreign unicorns here juicing up market for high-tech skills

Jul 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

High net worth wealth reverses 7-year uptrend in 2018

Jul 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Ascendas India Trust, Capital World, NauticAWT, Y Ventures, KLW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly