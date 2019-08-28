You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iran's Rouhani calls for unity to overcome US "economic war"

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 11:16 PM

file75apbf24ag71eb06aovq.jpg
President Hassan Rouhani called on Iranians on Wednesday to unite to overcome an "economic war" waged by the United States

[DUBAI] President Hassan Rouhani called on Iranians on Wednesday to unite to overcome an "economic war" waged by the United States, while his government said it would use diplomacy to try to solve the standoff even though it distrusted President Donald Trump.

Tensions between Teheran and Washington have heightened since Mr Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

"We need to unite to fight against and to win this economic war that America has launched against Iran," Mr Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabie said on Wednesday: "Taking into account Donald Trump's personal traits, we don't trust him; however, Iran has never abandoned diplomacy but we are determined to pursue it as an equal (of the United States)," state TV reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Iran describes the US sanctions as "economic warfare" and Rouhani said on Tuesday there would be no talks with the United States until all sanctions imposed on Teheran were lifted.

Since ditching the deal last year, Mr Trump has pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" to try to force Iran into broader talks to restrict its ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East.

Iran, which has slowly been breaching the nuclear deal in retaliation for US sanctions, has threatened further violations in early September unless it receives sanctions relief.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

Hong Kong protesters denounce Cathay Pacific for firing cabin crew

Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pound falls on report Britain's Queen could be asked to suspend parliament

At start of biggest 1MDB trial, prosecution paints a tale of excess and abuse

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Must Read

atm 2.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

doc76uw2ilrc5h193kmjl0y_doc76to96lzgago2dkxozc.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

City Towers.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly