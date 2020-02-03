You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Iraq bars foreign arrivals from China over coronavirus fears

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 6:49 AM

WH_Iraq bars foreign arrivals _020260.jpg
Iraq's interior ministry announced on Sunday that it would not allow foreigners travelling from China to enter the country over fears of an outbreak of coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's interior ministry announced on Sunday that it would not allow foreigners travelling from China to enter the country over fears of an outbreak of coronavirus.

In an online statement, the ministry said the step was "part of the protective measures taken by countries around the world to combat the new coronavirus, and out of a commitment to protect its citizens from its disastrous effects and negative consequences for public health and safety".

Iraqi authorities said Friday they had not detected any coronavirus cases in Iraq or among Iraqi expatriates abroad.

Similar to the Sars pathogen, coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year and has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

It has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and more than 100 in 20 other countries, including the United States.

SEE ALSO

Opec to discuss oil price fall after virus epidemic

More than 300 people have died in China and on Sunday, the first foreign fatality was reported in the Philippines.

Last week, a spokesman for Iraq's foreign ministry told AFP authorities were working to repatriate up to 50 Iraqi citizens - students and their families - from Wuhan.

Iraq has no direct flights from China but hundreds of Chinese nationals work on lucrative oil fields across the country, which is Opec's second-largest crude producer.

Iraq's public health system has been ravaged by years of conflict and poor investment.

AFP

Government & Economy

UAE allocates US$2b for investment in Mauritania: state media

Chinese central bank to pump US$173b into economy in virus fight

Grant helps companies send employees for upskilling

Wuhan virus likely to have 'much wider and deeper impact'

A game changer for Singapore's climate policies?

Rental prices on Berlin apartments frozen or lowered for 5 years in bid to slow gentrification

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 06:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Police end protest at German coal plant site, activists plan repeat

[FRANKFURT] Police broke up a protest by about 100 environmental activists on Sunday at the site of the yet-to-be...

Feb 3, 2020 06:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Russian oil output up to 11.28m bpd in January, highest since August

[MOSCOW] Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 11.28 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, from 11.26...

Feb 3, 2020 06:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec to discuss oil price fall after virus epidemic

[VIENNA] Opec members and their ally Russia will convene a technical meeting this week to analyse oil price falls...

Feb 3, 2020 06:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Aramco-like mammoth IPO proposed for India’s biggest insurer

[MUMBAI] Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government surprised investors by saying it will sell part of its stake in...

Feb 3, 2020 06:03 AM
Government & Economy

UAE allocates US$2b for investment in Mauritania: state media

[ABU DHABI] The United Arab Emirates will pump US$2 billion into investment and development projects in Mauritania,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly