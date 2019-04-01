You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
EU leaders will meet on April 10. If any of the 27 EU leaders do not accept Ms May's withdrawal proposals, the UK would have two options. Revoke Brexit unilaterally or leave the Union without a deal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

RECALL the "Leave" campaign's repeated slogan in the June 2016 Brexit Referendum: "Take back control".

Almost three years after a majority of UK voters chose to leave the European Union, Parliament has created the irony of ironies. It is the EU that is now in control of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_VIDREW1_3739365.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Top tax lawyer Ong Sim Ho to rejoin Drew & Napier

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening